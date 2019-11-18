Ratchanok falls to Chen again

Thai fifth seed Ratchanok Intanon fails in her bid to claim the Hong Kong Open title.

Ratchanok Intanon again failed to find a way to beat Chen Yufei, losing to her Chinese rival in the women's singles final of the US$400,000 Hong Kong Open on Sunday.

Chen, who won the Fuzhou China Open a week ago, defeated the Thai star 21-18, 13-21, 21-13 in a 65-minute thriller to capture her sixth title of the year at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

It was Ratchanok's 11th defeat in 13 meetings against Chen, who also beat the Thai in the final of the Thailand Open in August.

Lee Cheuk-yiu of Hong Kong battled to victory over Indonesia's Anthony Ginting to secure a shock win in the men's singles decider.

The 23-year-old Lee fought back from a game down to win 16-21, 21-10, 22-20 and lift his first major trophy.

Choi Sol-Gyu and Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea defeat second seeds Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 13-21, 21-12, 21-13 to win the men's doubles crown.

China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan also needed three games to beat Chang Ye-Na and Kim Hye-Rin of South Korea 21-11, 13-21, 21-15 in the women's doubles title.

The mixed doubles title went to Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino, who retained the title after beating He Jiting and Du Yue of China 22-20, 21-16.

Easy win for Porntip

Top seed Porntip Buranaprasertsuk beat Park Ga-Eun to win the women's singles final at the $25,000 Nedal International Challenge on Sunday.

The 38th-ranked Porntip took only 33 minutes to beat the Korean 21-16, 21-14 in the final. It was her third title of the year from six final appearances.

Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paesampran claimed the mixed doubles crown with a 21-18, 21-16 win over Kim Sa-Rang and Kim Ha-Na of South Korea.

Adulrach Namkul, the eighth seed, failed to complete a hat-trick for Thai shuttlers after losing to sixth seed Pham Cao Cuong of Vietnam 22-24, 21-9, 19-21 in the men's singles final.