Quartet spice up Thai SEA Games team

Thailand's Ekanit Panya.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced on Wednesday its 20 U23 men's players to defend the SEA Games title in the Philippines.

The team are led by four attacking players -- Ekanit Panya, Supachai Chaided, Supachok Sarachat and Suphanat Mueanta, who have already played for the national senior team.

Other notables include Worachit Kanitsribumpen, Rattanakorn Maikami and Anon Amornlertsak.

Although each participating nation is allowed to have three over-aged players, the FAT did not pick even one.

At the SEA Games, Thailand are in Group B along with Indonesia, Laos, Brunei, Singapore and Vietnam.

The Philippines, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor Leste are in Group A, which looks much weaker on paper.

The top two teams in each group advance to the semi-finals.

The SEA Games officially start on Nov 30 and end on Dec 11.

However, action in some sports, including football, begins earlier.

The Thais, who are chasing their third successive gold medal, begin their campaign against Indonesia on Nov 26.

Thailand are coached by Akira Nishino, who is also the boss of the national senior side. The team will leave for the Philippines on Saturday.