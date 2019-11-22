Kingdom target five golds in boxing ring

Thailand Boxing Association (TBA) president Pichai Chunhavajira is expecting the country's pugilists to grab five gold medals at the 2019 SEA Games, which get underway at the end of this month in the Philippines.

The TBA will be sending a team of 10 boxers -- six men and four women -- to the biennial tournament in the Philippines.

"We are aiming for five gold medals with three of them likely to come from the men's competitions," Pichai told the media yesterday.

"If we can meet our target, it should be enough to help us become the overall boxing champions at the Games.

"We realise that the Philippines, as the host nation, will be trying their best to win the most number of gold medals, but I am 80 percent sure that we will realise our target.

"In the men's events, we expect Chatchaidecha [formerly Chatchai] Butdee to win the 56kg gold and Athichai Permsup to succeed in the 64kg class as he took the gold medal in Youth Olympic Games last year.

"Athichai only lacks experience but has a great fighting spirit.

"In the men's 69kg category, we have Wuttichai Masuk who has improved a lot. He has changed his style and we believe he is a good bet for the gold medal."

Pichai added that Sudaporn Seesorndee had the best chance to grab a gold medal for Thailand in women's boxing.

"We have fighters in four categories in women's boxing, but we are pinning our hopes on Sudaporn to win the 60kg category top honours.

"She can expect a tough challenge from the Vietnam representative but Sudaporn has been training very hard and is in a good condition."

The TBA chief said he expects the refereeing at the SEA Games to be fair.

"We are not worried about the referees but we have been telling our boxers to keep punching all the time when they are in the ring, especially when facing the fighters from the host country. This is just to be on the safe side.

"In modern day boxing, a fighter must stay strong and consistent throughout the three-round fights."