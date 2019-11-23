Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Special win indeed for Spurs
Sports

Special win indeed for Spurs

Mourinho era begins with 3-2 away win at West Ham

published : 23 Nov 2019 at 21:28

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho gives instructions to Lucas Moura during Saturday’s match against West Ham United at London Stadium. (Reuters Photo)
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho gives instructions to Lucas Moura during Saturday’s match against West Ham United at London Stadium. (Reuters Photo)

LONDON: The Jose Mourinho era at Tottenham Hotspur began with a 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday.

Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura put the visitors ahead 2-0 in the first half and Harry Kane added a third goal four minutes after the break. West Ham replied in the 73rd minute and again just seconds before the end of seven minutes of injury time.

It was the first away win in 13 league matches for Spurs, who sacked Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week and brought in “the Special One” for his third tour of duty with a Premiership side. West Ham are now winless in their last eight matches.

Spurs now have 17 points, bringing them level with Arsenal, who are home to Southampton later on Saturday, and Sheffield United, who host Manchester United on Sunday. West Ham lie 16th with 13 points.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Special win indeed for Spurs

LONDON: The Jose Mourinho era at Tottenham Hotspur began with a 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday.

21:28
World

Hong Kong ready for keenly contested polls

HONG KONG: Chanting “No more tear gas”, dozens of Hong Kong families with young children marched on Saturday to oppose the government’s handling of pro-democracy protests on the eve of keenly contested local elections.

21:10
Thailand

One-pill drug bust

Truckers in Prachuap Khiri Khan are up in arms over the arrest of a colleague on charges of possessing a single speed pill. The driver's daughter says video suggests it might have been planted.

19:53