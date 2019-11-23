Special win indeed for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho gives instructions to Lucas Moura during Saturday’s match against West Ham United at London Stadium. (Reuters Photo)

LONDON: The Jose Mourinho era at Tottenham Hotspur began with a 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham United at London Stadium on Saturday.

Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura put the visitors ahead 2-0 in the first half and Harry Kane added a third goal four minutes after the break. West Ham replied in the 73rd minute and again just seconds before the end of seven minutes of injury time.

It was the first away win in 13 league matches for Spurs, who sacked Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week and brought in “the Special One” for his third tour of duty with a Premiership side. West Ham are now winless in their last eight matches.

Spurs now have 17 points, bringing them level with Arsenal, who are home to Southampton later on Saturday, and Sheffield United, who host Manchester United on Sunday. West Ham lie 16th with 13 points.



