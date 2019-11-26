Confident Chaba Kaew begin gold quest

Thailand's Kanjana Sung-Ngoen, right, attends a training session on Monday. PR

Thai women's football team coach Naruephon Kaneson aims to help the Chaba Kaew win back the gold medal at the SEA Games in the Philippines.

Thailand will begin their campaign Tuesday against reigning champions Vietnam with the other team in Group B being Indonesia.

The hosts are in Group A with Malaysia and Myanmar.

The top two teams of each group advance to the semi-finals.

"We are well prepared for the SEA Games," Naruephon told a press conference yesterday.

"I think the other teams are also well prepared but I think we will have a good result. We want to be champions but we can't underestimate any teams who also want to win the gold medal."

He said his team had faced many problems after their arrival in the Philippines.

"My players and I have to focus on the pitch. Those problems have to be solved by our team officials."

At the previous Games in Malaysia in 2017, the Vietnamese were crowned champions ahead of Thailand thanks to their better goal difference following a round-robin contest.

The Chaba Kaew will also want to make amends after their poor performance at the Women's World Cup this year.

After France 2019, coach Nuengruthai Srathongvian and manager Nualphan Lamsam both quit and in came Naruephol as coach and Sirima Panichewa.

But their reigns got off to an unsuccessful start at the Chaba Kaew lost to Vietnam on home soil in the AFF Women's Championship a few months ago.

Several players from France 2019 are still in the team, including Kanjana Sung-Ngoen, Suchawadee Nildhamrong (Miranda Nild), Sunisa Srangthaisong, Pitsamai Sornsai and Taneekarn Dangda.