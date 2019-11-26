Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Confident Chaba Kaew begin gold quest
Sports

Confident Chaba Kaew begin gold quest

published : 26 Nov 2019 at 04:05

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Thailand's Kanjana Sung-Ngoen, right, attends a training session on Monday. PR
Thailand's Kanjana Sung-Ngoen, right, attends a training session on Monday. PR

Thai women's football team coach Naruephon Kaneson aims to help the Chaba Kaew win back the gold medal at the SEA Games in the Philippines.

Thailand will begin their campaign Tuesday against reigning champions Vietnam with the other team in Group B being Indonesia.

The hosts are in Group A with Malaysia and Myanmar.

The top two teams of each group advance to the semi-finals.

"We are well prepared for the SEA Games," Naruephon told a press conference yesterday.

"I think the other teams are also well prepared but I think we will have a good result. We want to be champions but we can't underestimate any teams who also want to win the gold medal."

He said his team had faced many problems after their arrival in the Philippines.

"My players and I have to focus on the pitch. Those problems have to be solved by our team officials."

At the previous Games in Malaysia in 2017, the Vietnamese were crowned champions ahead of Thailand thanks to their better goal difference following a round-robin contest.

The Chaba Kaew will also want to make amends after their poor performance at the Women's World Cup this year.

After France 2019, coach Nuengruthai Srathongvian and manager Nualphan Lamsam both quit and in came Naruephol as coach and Sirima Panichewa.

But their reigns got off to an unsuccessful start at the Chaba Kaew lost to Vietnam on home soil in the AFF Women's Championship a few months ago.

Several players from France 2019 are still in the team, including Kanjana Sung-Ngoen, Suchawadee Nildhamrong (Miranda Nild), Sunisa Srangthaisong, Pitsamai Sornsai and Taneekarn Dangda.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Unemployment records Q3 increase

The unemployment rate in the third quarter edged up from the same period last year and the previous quarter because of a slowing economy.

06:08
Sports

Champs Thailand eye winning start

Three-time defending champions Thailand kick off the defence of their men's football title Tuesday afternoon already three points in arrears of their arch-rivals Vietnam.

06:00
Business

Phitsanulok seeking to rebrand image

Phitsanulok wants to transcend its reputation as the gateway province of the North, offering new tourism products to extend tourists' length of stay.

05:44