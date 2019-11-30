Late strike gives Newcastle 2-2 draw with City

Section
Improving Magpies' home unbeaten streak extended to six matches

published : 30 Nov 2019 at 21:25

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin and Manchester City's Kyle Walker chase the ball during Saturday’s Premier League Match at St James’ Park. (Reuters Photo)
NEWCASTLE: A stunning late strike from Jon Shelvey earned Newcastle United a point as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in their Premier League match on Saturday.

City took the lead on 22 minutes when the ball ricocheted into the path of Raheem Sterling, who slotted in his eighth League goal of the season.

It was 1-1 just three minutes later, when Jetro Willems drilled a first-time shot beyond Ederson after being played in by Miguel Almiron.

City upped the pressure after the break with Martin Dubravka denying first Gabriel Jesus and then Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne looked to have won it for the champions with a spectacular shot on 82 minutes, but Shelvey struck at St James' Park for the first time to level again.

The draw brings City level with second-place Leicester, who are at home to Everton on Sunday. Newcastle, with 16 points, move up to 12th.

The Magpies are now unbeaten at home in six Premier League matches.

