Phittayaporn enters final, sets herself up for Syed Modi title

Phittayaporn Chaiwan of Thailand.

Rising star Phittayaporn Chaiwan will battle it out against Carolina Marin in the women's singles final of the the US$150,000 Syed Modi International Championships in Lucknow, India.

The 18-year-old from Lampang defeated Rituparna Das of India 24-22, 21-15 to earn her first ever final appearance in a BWF World Tour Super 300 event at Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

World No.40 Phittayaporn will face a tough assignment on Sunday against former world champion Marin. The Spaniard defeated Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea 22-20, 21-16 in the second semi-final on Saturday.

Former top-ranked Marin, who is seeded fourth this week, has slipped to No.18 in the world after missing most of the year with a knee injury.

The three-time world champion won the China Open in September -- her first title of the year -- in only her second comeback tournament. She was also a finalist at the French Open in October.

Wang Tzu-wei of Taiwan advanced to the men's singles final after defeating Son Wan-Ho of South Korea 21-9, 21-7.

The Taiwanese will play either Sourabh Verma of India or Heo Kwang-Hee of South Korea in today's final. The women's doubles decider will be an all-Korean showdown between Chang Ye-Na and Kim Hye-Rin and Baek Ha-Na and Jung Kyung-Eun.

Choi Sol-Gyu amd Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea will take on He Jiting and Tan Qiang of China in the men's doubles title match.

Russian pair Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova booked their berth in the final of the mixed doubles event. They will meet either Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith of England or Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich of Germany in Sunday's final.