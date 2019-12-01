Nishino feels the heat in Philippines

Thailand midfielder Worachit Kanitsribumpen attends a training session on Saturday.

As Thailand football coach Akira Nishino fine tuned his team's tactics for their crucial 2019 SEA Games Group B battle with Singapore on Sunday, he admitted to being under pressure.

However, the Japanese veteran, who took his country to the last 16 round of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, vowed to help the War Elephants win their remaining three group games and qualify for the semi-finals as one of the top two teams in the group.

Thailand's shock 2-0 loss to Indonesia on Tuesday, coupled with other results in the group, have left the three-time defending champions in a precarious position.

Co-title favourites Vietnam head the group with six points, the same as unbeaten Indonesia who trail in second place because of inferior goal difference.

The Thais, hoping to win their fourth straight gold medal in the biennial tournament open to players aged under 23 years, are in third place with three points following a 7-0 rout of Brunei on Thursday.

Singapore and Laos have one point each while Brunei have yet to claim any point.

The War Elephants' chances of progressing from the group would also hinge on the result of the day's another Group B game between Vietnam and Indonesia.

The Thais yesterday welcomed midfielder Worachit Kanitsribumpen's return to full training but team captain Anon Amornlerdsak was ill and it is not clear if he will be playing against Singapore.

Nishino was reluctant to say that his team are ready for today's game, but added that his target is to win the match, which will be televised live from Binan Stadium by Channel 3 at 3pm.

"We will be trying to score early but Singapore are a physical team and they also have a physical advantage on us," said Nishino.

"The players know that they have to perform at their best because we need to win not only this game but also all our remaining matches.

"They should also improve their fitness because all this while our plans have been hampered by the need of keeping the key players fit for the whole tournament.

"We are preparing ourselves to tackle Singapore's long-ball style, but whatever the case, we must find a way to win our remaining matches."

"We have reached a stage in this tournament that I am feeling the pressure."

Meanwhile, Worachit said his fitness is getting better but he won't confirm that if he would be able to take any part in the match against Singapore.

"I am happy that I trained with the team today, but there is still a bit of pain. I have to see whether I can play in the next game or not."

He added: "The situation here is only slightly different from what we came across in the last SEA Games in Malaysia two years ago when we were off to a bad start.

"Our loss to Indonesia in the opening game has made things difficult for us here. We cannot afford to lose another game in the tournament now."