Thailand wins the first medal at FEI champs
Sports

Thailand wins the first medal at FEI champs

published : 3 Dec 2019 at 16:37

newspaper section: News

From left: Chef d'equipe Col. Vithai Laithomya, Pakjira Thongpakdi, HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, Arinadtha Chavatanont, Apisada Bannagijsophon

Thailand secured the first medal of FEI Asian Championships Pattaya 2019 in Dressage Team competition Sunday in their home country.

Chinese Taipei Team and Indonesian Team came in second and third place.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya also took part in Asia’s first equestrian championship.

The Thai contingent, spearheaded by the Princess, will compete with participants from 15 countries and about 100 horses in three Olympic disciplines — dressage, jumping and eventing — in the FEI Asian Championships Pattaya 2019 at the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club from Dec 1-8.

Korean rider Dongheon Nam took the top score 68.353%, followed by Asian Games Bronze medalist Larasati Gading 67.441% and Arinadtha Chavatanont 67.265%.

