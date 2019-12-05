Men's football team dumped out of SEA Games

Men’s football champions Thailand ended their campaign to defend the title on Thursday after a draw with Vietnam.

The U23 War Elephants needed a win against their regional rival in their final match of Group B to stay alive after trailing both Vietnam and Indonesia.

Thailand had to beat Vietnam by two goals to keep up their hopes of winning the crown for the fourth time in a row.

They began the game with a dream start after leading Vietnam by two goals in only 10 minutes. Supachai Chaided scored the first goal only four minutes into the game and Suphanat Muenta added another seven minutes later.

Nguyen Tien Linh reduced the deficit at 15th minute and the Vietnamese forward scored on a penalty kick 26 minutes into the second half to send Thailand back home. Nont Nuangngam saved the penalty kick from the Vietnamese player but the referee whistled for another kick after the Thai goalkeeper moved before the ball was kicked. Linh finally sent Nont the wrong way when he put the ball into the net.

Indonesia were the runner-up of Group B after a win over Laos on Thursday.

Thailand met Vietnam for the third time under coach Akira Nishino and all ended in draws.