Everton escape drop zone

3-1 home win against Chelsea ends three-match losing streak

published : 7 Dec 2019 at 21:25

Chelsea’s Mason Mount and Everton’s Michael Keane battle for the ball during the clubs’ Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool on Saturday. (AP Photo)
Chelsea's Mason Mount and Everton's Michael Keane battle for the ball during the clubs' Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool on Saturday. (AP Photo)

LIVERPOOL: Everton ended a three-match losing streak that had dumped them into the Premier League relegation zone with a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice to help get interim head coach Duncan Ferguson’s reign off to a winning start.

Everton took the lead after five minutes, with Richarlison towering over Andreas Christensen to head in Djibril Sibibe’s right-wing cross.

Calvert-Lewin doubled Everton’s lead four minutes into the second half, capitalising on a poor clearance from Kurt Zouma to finish low past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Mateo Kovacic pulled a goal back three minutes later for Chelsea, firing into the bottom-left corner from 25 yards for his first Premier League goal.

But the Toffees wrapped up victory six minutes from time, with Calvert-Lewin latching on to a loose ball in the box to finish underneath Kepa.

The win moves Everton into 14th place pending the outcome of later matches. Chelsea lie fourth with 29 points, three points behind Manchester City, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

Everton have now won seven of their last 11 home league matches against Chelsea.

