Thais dominate ring again, boost number of finalists to seven
published : 9 Dec 2019 at 05:41
newspaper section: Sports
The number of Thai finalists in the 2019 SEA Games boxing competition shot up to seven after four more fighters from the Kingdom won their semi-final battles on Sunday.
Three other Thais -- Chatchai-decha Butdee (men's 56kg), Wuttichai Masuk (men's 69kg) and Nilawan Techasuep (women's 54kg) -- had booked their places in the final earlier on Friday.
The Thais did not get the start they had been hoping for as the day began with a loss in the women's 51kg semi-finals at PICC Forum in Manila, where Jutamas Jitpong was outpointed 4-1 by Irish Magno of the Philippines.
However, Ammarit Yaodam put on impressive show in the men's 52kg to beat Jose Quintas Da Silva Barreto of Timor Leste 4-1 and march into the final.
Ammarit's next opponent will be host country's Rogen Ladon, a 5-0 winner over Mohamed Hanurdeen Hamid of Singapore on Sunday.
Khunatip Pidnuch became the second Thai boxer to make it to the title showdown on Sunday following an overwhelming 5-0 victory over Farrand Papendang of Indonesia in the 60kg division.
Khunatip is also scheduled to meet a Filipino fighter in the final after Charly Suarez of the host nation blanked Thanh Dat of Vietnam 5-0 in the other last-four clash.
Sudaporn Seesondee, one of the Kingdom's top prospects for the gold medal, proved too strong for Sreykhouch Vy of Cambodia, winning their battle for a place in the women's 60kg gold medal match 5-0.
Sudaporn will lock horns with the Philippines' Riza Pasuit, who beat Huswatun Hasanah 4-1 on Sunday, in the final.
In the men's 81kg semi-finals, Anavat Thongkrathok defeated Azmi Khir Akyazlan of Malaysia after claiming 29-27 wins on four cards and a 28-28 tie on the fifth to set up a title clash with Troung Dinh Huang of Vietnam.
Atichai Phoemsap was another Thai fighter who failed to make it to the final on Sunday after going down 4-1 to James Palicte of the Philippines 4-1 in the men's 64kg semi-finals.
Thailand are hoping to win five gold medals from the boxing competitions of the Games.
