Kingdom's stars zero in on 3rd spot

The men's golf team celebrate with their gold medals and the Thai flag.

Another strong showing by the Thai athletes helped the Kingdom close in on third-placed Vietnam in the SEA Games gold medal race in the Philippines on Sunday.

The Kingdom's stars had a fruitful day as they improved their gold medal haul to 56, six adrift of Vietnam at press time.

Hosts the Philippines broke the 100-gold medal mark on Sunday, moving to 106 gold medals and looked set to be crowned the overall champions with just three days to go. Indonesia were second with 65.

The Games end on Wednesday.

Delight for takraw, cycling

The sepak takraw team picked up the first gold medal of the day for Thailand on Sunday, winning the men's team regu event.

A 3-0 victory over Myanmar at Subic Gymnasium handed Thailand their 43rd gold of the biennial tournament.

The cycling teams had a double celebration after their sweeping victories in the men's road race competition in Tagaytay City.

Thurakit Boonratanathanakorn, Thanakan Chaiyasombat, Peerapol Chawchiangkwang, Sarawut Sirironnachai and Navuti Liphongyu combined to win gold in the team mass start event in a time of 10:07.05min.

Sarawut Sirironnachai then followed it up with the individual mass start title, finishing the race in 3:21.11.

Golden finish for golfers

The golf team ended their campaign on a high note, winning the elusive gold medal in the men's team event on Sunday.

The men's golf team of Tanapat Pichaikool, Nopparat Panichpol and Vanchai Luangnitikul defeated holders Singapore to win the gold medal at Luisita Golf and Country Club.

The Thai women's team took home the bronze after beating Indonesia in the third-place play-off.

The golfers ended their campaign with one gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Double celebration

Wakeboard stars also struck gold on Sunday at Deca Wakeboard Park.

Patcharaporn Junnguluam scored 72.33 points to win the top honours in the women's event before Sanya Phonthip made it two for Thailand with a victory in the men's event, scoring 72.67 points

The Thai women's rugby sevens team, the three-time champions, dominated the Philippines 17-7 in the final to remain the strongest team in the region.

The fencing squad delivered another gold medal in the women's team sabre, beating Vietnam 45-40 in final.

Meanwhile Naruephon Chittra beat Rosli Zulhilmi of Malaysia 30-27 in the men's 48kg gold medal match and Ketmanee Chasing edged Erika Islay Bomogao of the Philippines 29-28 in the women's 45kg event of the muay competition.

In karatedo, Arm Sukkiew beat Malaysia's Mathivani Murugeesan 3-2 in the women's -61kg kumite final.

Two for taekwondo

Lakchai Huaihongthong and Nattapat Tantramart added two taekwondo gold medals to the Thai haul on Sunday.

Lakchai edged Arven Alcantara of the Philippines 24-22 to bring home the men's under 68kg gold medal, while Nattapat overwhelmed Robert Kristopher Uy, also from the host country, 17-4 in the men's over 87kg decider.

However Nutthawee Klompong had to settle for silver after losing to another home athlete Dave Cea 10-5 in the under 74kg final.

Track stars shine again

Natta Nachan won the athletics team's fifth gold of the Games, dominating the women's javelin event with a throw of 55.66 metres. Lo Thi Hoang of Vietnam (53.77) took silver and fellow Thai Jariya Wichaidit (51.80) grabbed bronze.

Hammer thrower Mingkamon Koomphon then made it six with a 55.99m effort, completing a double for Thailand in the event following a victory for Kittipong Boonmawan in the men's event a day earlier. Panwat Gimsrang (55.64m) took bronze.

Ruttanapon Sowan (10.49) and Bandit Chuangchai (10.52) took silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's 100m event, won by Malaysia's Mohammad Haiqal Hanafi (10.36).

Shuttlers reach finals

In badminton, the men's and women's doubles teams will vie for the gold medals after both advanced to the finals.

Bodin Isara and Maneepong Jongjit beat Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-12, 16-21, 21-19 in the men's doubles semi-finals, and Phathaimas Muenwong and Chayanit Chaladchalam defeated Malaysian pair of Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean 22-20, 21-11 to progress.

In volleyball, the men's team missed out on a chance to fight for the gold after a 3-2 loss to the Philippines in the semi-finals last night.

The Thai women's team will be aiming to win their 12th straight gold medal when they take on Vietnam on Monday.