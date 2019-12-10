Theerathon to stay with Yokohama

Thailand international Theerathon Bunmathan is set to star for new J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos for at least one more season.

Theerathon became the first Thai player to win the J-League championship when Yokohama F Marinos claimed the title on Saturday.

Yokohama clinched their first J1 crown in 15 years after beating title rivals FC Tokyo 3-0 despite finishing the match with 10 men on the final day of the season.

Theerathon netted the first goal to put Yokohama on course to the victory over FC Tokyo.

However, speculations swirled amongst fans over the Thai defender's future at the Japanese club.

Theerathon is still contracted to former Thai League 1 champions SCG Muang Thong United and was loaned to Yokohama on a one-year deal which ended after the just concluded season.

On Monday, Yokohama F Marinos confirmed that Theerathon would be part of the squad defending their J-League crown next year.

There are also reports that the Japanese champions have started negotiations with Muang Thong United to sign the Thai star on a permanent basis.

The Kirins are also keen to let Theerathon stay on with Yokohama as it will allow him the opportunity to take part in next year's AFC Champions League.

Theerathon has confirmed he is with the way the two clubs have been handling the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Thai League 1 side Ratchaburi unveiled their six new signings for the 2020 season, including former Thailand international Nurul Sriyankem from Port and midfielder Jitpanya Tisud from Buriram United.

Ratchaburi president Tanawat Nitikanchana said Philippines midfielder Luke Woodland from Kuala Lumpur FC, left back Kiatisak Jieudom from Chainat, Leon Pitchya James, a former Leicester City academy player, and Pattani's 19-year-old-rising star Muhammad Nacer Korae had also signed contracts with the top-flight club besides the duo.