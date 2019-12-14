Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai duo exit BWF World Tour Finals
Sports

Thai duo exit BWF World Tour Finals

Mixed doubles badminton championship will be all-China affair

published : 14 Dec 2019 at 17:21

GUANGZHOU: Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand fell in straight sets (21-17 21-16) to arch-rivals Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping of China in the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals on Saturday.

The result sets up an all-China final on Sunday, with the defending mixed-doubles badminton champions Wang and Huang facing Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, who earlier avenged a group loss to Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan.

The Thai duo had their opportunities on Saturday – at one point enjoying a five-point cushion in the second game – but withered in the face of a ceaseless assault from Wang, who had a standout performance.

Dechapol and Sapsiree were the only Thais remaining in contention at the Guangzhou event, after Ratchanok Intanon bowed out following her second successive defeat on Friday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Thousands hail Suu Kyi on return to Myanmar

NAY PYI TAW: Thousands of supporters of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi thronged the streets of Myanmar's capital on Saturday to celebrate her arrival back from The Hague, where she defended the country against genocide charges.

18:08
Sports

Thai duo exit BWF World Tour Finals

GUANGZHOU: Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand fell in straight sets (21-17 21-16) to arch-rivals Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping of China in the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals on Saturday.

17:21
World

Inside the trade deal

China puts a positive spin on a first-phase trade agreement with the US, as commentators delve into the details of tariffs, farm goods, intellectual property and other issues.

16:11