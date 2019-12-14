Thai duo exit BWF World Tour Finals

GUANGZHOU: Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand fell in straight sets (21-17 21-16) to arch-rivals Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping of China in the semi-finals of the BWF World Tour Finals on Saturday.

The result sets up an all-China final on Sunday, with the defending mixed-doubles badminton champions Wang and Huang facing Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, who earlier avenged a group loss to Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan.

The Thai duo had their opportunities on Saturday – at one point enjoying a five-point cushion in the second game – but withered in the face of a ceaseless assault from Wang, who had a standout performance.

Dechapol and Sapsiree were the only Thais remaining in contention at the Guangzhou event, after Ratchanok Intanon bowed out following her second successive defeat on Friday.