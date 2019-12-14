Liverpool down Watford 2-0

Salah brace ensures Hornets remain at the bottom of the Premier League table

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool’s first goal during their match against Watford at Anfield on Saturday. (Reuters Photo)

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool extended their Premier League lead to 11 points with a 2-0 victory over bottom-ranked Watford at Anfield on Saturday.

The Hornets ended a three-match losing streak with a draw against Crystal Palace last time out and were hoping to get another result to keep their hopes of escaping relegation alive.

But it was not to be, as Salah, assisted by Sadio Mane on a fast break, put the hosts ahead in the 38th minute. He added a second from the left side of the six-yard box just before full time.

Since winning 1-0 in their first Premier League visit to Anfield in August 1999, Watford have lost their last six away matches against Liverpool by an aggregate score of 22-1.

Second-place Leicester have a chance to narrow the gap with Liverpool when they host relegation-challenged Norwich later on Saturday.