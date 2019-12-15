Jazz takes charge with sizzling 62

Asia's new No.1 closes in on third win on tour this season, Gunn one behind Thai compatriot

JAKARTA: Thai rising star Jazz Janewattananond proved his credentials as the newest Asia's No.1 by firing a scintillating 10-under-par 62 to seize the third-round lead at the Indonesian Masters yesterday.

The 24-year-old Thai, who is enjoying a stellar season with two wins and six top-10s, blazed the course with two eagles and seven birdies against a bogey to lead by one shot over countryman Gunn Charoenkul on 16-under 200 total at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

Jazz, world's highest-ranked Thai in 57th place on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), is chasing a career fifth Asian Tour title and a third one this season at the popular US$750,000 event, which forms the third leg of the 2019/20 Panasonic Swing.

With a total of 20 OWGR points on offer in what is the flagship event of the Asian Tour this week, Jazz will need to win the tournament to break into the world's top 50 at the end of the season and secure his berth at The Masters next April.

"I am pretty pleased. I was surprised to go out there and shoot this low round today. I was struggling with my putting in the first two rounds but seems like it got better today," said Jazz.

"Trying to break into the world's top 50 with a win tomorrow and secure my place in The Masters will be at the back of my mind for sure. It will be a motivating factor for me tomorrow. I just want to go out and play my best again."

Gunn, seeking his Asian Tour breakthrough, returned with three birdies in his closing four holes to grab second place while veteran Keith Horne of South Africa remained in contention for his maiden win on the region's premier tour after battling to a 71 to take third place on 203.

"It was kind of slow at the start today. I missed a lot of putts. A lot of players were coming close and I had to stay very patient today. Pretty fortunate to get a good finish in the last few holes to get to play in the last group tomorrow," said Gunn.

PGA Tour winner Alex Cejka of Germany, who is playing on a sponsor's invitation this week, posted a 70 to settle four shots off the pace in fourth while overnight leader Josh Younger of Australia slipped to tied-fifth on 205 following a disappointing 74.

Danny Masrin emerged as the highest-placed Indonesian in tied-10th place on 207 after signing for a 68 in the event, which is celebrating its ninth straight edition on the Asian Tour this week.

The winner of the 2019 Indonesian Masters will also receive a coveted spot in the World Golf Championships -- FedEx St Jude Invitational in 2020.