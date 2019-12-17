MoU paves the way for FAT facility

FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang, left, and King Power Group CEO Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha at Monday's MoU signing ceremony.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has joined hands with King Power Group and the two parties on Monday signed an MoU, paving the way for the construction of a national training facility.

The new facility will be built in Muak Lek district of Saraburi province on a 150-rai piece of land allocated by the Sports Authority of Thailand and will be named the King Power National Football Training Centre.

The ceremony marking the signing of the MoU was jointly presided over FAT president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang and Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the CEO of King Power Group and chairman of English Premier League club Leicester City.

The cost of constructing the training centre is estimated at 500 million baht.

Somyot expressed his gratitude to King Power Group for supporting the project.

"King Power has the experience and technical know-how of the English model from managing Leicester City which can help us lay a good foundation for developing Thai football through this training centre."

The FAT president added that it "is important to have a master plan, but it is equally important to have a centre to put that plan into action.

"I have always insisted on having short- and long-term plans to ensure sustainable development.

"And football development isn't only about laying a pitch for the players to train -- we need to bring in sports and nutritional sciences as well."