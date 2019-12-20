Section
Theerathon honoured with Player of the Year award
published : 20 Dec 2019 at 06:41

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Theerathon Bunmathan.
Yokohama F Marinos and Thailand left-back Theerathon Bunmathan won the Player of the Year honour at the FA Thailand Awards on Thursday.

The 29-year-old defender was a heavy favourite for the award after becoming the first Thai player to win the league title with J1 League side Yokohama earlier this month.

Kanchana Sang-ngoen took home the women's player of the year award. The 33-year-old winger was a member of the Thai women's national team that competed at the Fifa Women's World Cup in France this year.

The Surin native scored the only goal for the team in a 5-1 loss to Sweden during the group stage.

Defensive midfielder Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, from Thai League 1 champions Chiang Rai United, was voted the Most Valuable Player.

Brazilian forward Heberty Fernandes of Muang Thong United picked up the best foreign player award. Heberty will play for Port in the new Thai League season after joining the team on a loan deal from the Kirins.

Alongkorn Thong-um, from Chiang Rai United, received the best Thai League coach award.

The third edition of the FA Thailand Awards, held at Aksra Theatre, attracted a distinguished crowd, including Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang, president of the Football Association of Thailand, players, coaches and sponsors.

Kanchana Sang-ngoen.

