Chanida gets ICC honour for her deeds
Sports

Chanida gets ICC honour for her deeds

published : 20 Dec 2019 at 09:01

newspaper section: Sports

Thailand fast bowler Chanida Sutthiruang has been named the ICC women's emerging player of the year for playing a key role in her team's qualification for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020.

Chanida Sutthiruang with her ICC emerging player of the year award.

A product of cricketing academies in Thailand, Chanida, 26, emerged from an U19 programme and made her senior side debut for Thailand in 2012.

She has developed into the country's leading bowler in the past seven years and represented the side in all major tournaments, including the 50-over World Cup qualifiers.

In 2013, Chanida was the leading wicket-taker in Thailand's victorious ACC Women's Championship campaign, with 18 wickets.

She was a part of the Thai side that won gold at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games.

Chanida impressed this year with a superb performance in the T20 World Cup qualifiers as Thailand created history by qualifying for their first major ICC tournament.

She picked up 12 wickets in just five matches at an economy rate of 4.16.

Her best bowling performance came only in their second match of the tournament, against Namibia, in which she picked up 4 wickets for 16.

She blew the Netherlands away with a fiery spell of 3 for 5, effectively crippling their top order.

She was consistently economical throughout the tournament and precise with her line and lengths.

Since her international debut in T20 cricket, Chanida has played 35 games and picked up 42 wickets, including a five-for and a four-wicket haul.

She is also a handy player with the bat and capable of giving support lower down the order.

