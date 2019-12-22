Jazz Janewattananond wins Thailand Masters

FILE PHOTO: Jazz Janewattannond of Thailand gestures during the third round of the BNI Indonesian Masters at Royale Jakarta Golf Club on Dec 14, 2019 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo supplied)

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond won the Thailand Masters on home turf Sunday, celebrating a super season with his second major Asian Tour victory this month.

The 24-year-old ended the final round with a six-under-par 65, finishing the 15.1 billion baht tournament with a total of 261, 23 under par.

Trailing him with an 18-under total of 266 were Belgium's Thomas Detry and fellow Thais Suradit Yongcharoenchai and Phachara Khongwatmai.

Jazz was solid in the first two days at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya, with rounds of 69 and 67, before setting the third round alight with a string of seven birdies along the way to an 11-under-par 60.

On Sunday he followed up with birdies on three of the first four holes. He sank another five birdies during the day to extend his lead, completing his final putt with an emotional celebration.

Jazz is the 2019 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion with a victory in the Indonesian Masters just a week ago to add to his earlier wins in the Singapore and Korea Opens.