Kirins accept Marinos offer for Thai star Theerathon

SCG Muang Thong United agrees to release Theerathon Bunmathan (third right) to J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos.

Former Thai League 1 champions SCG Muang Thong United have agreed to release Thailand left wing back Theerathon Bunmathan to J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos for a reported fee of 35 million baht.

A source at the Kirins confirmed on Sundayday that the 29-year-old defender has been allowed to make a permanent move to the J-League club.

Theerathon spent a season at Marinos on loan last year and scored a goal in their title-clinching win over FC Tokyo in their last game of the 2019 campaign. The Thai netted the first goal to put Yokohama on course to the 3-0 victory.

"Muang Thong United have accepted the offer from J-League winners, Yokohama F Marinos, and agreed to allow their left wing back Theerathon Bunmathan to sign a permanent deal with the Japanese club. He was one of the key players in their title-winning effort," the source said.

Theerathon became the first Thai ever to win the J-League title and speculations soon started swirling amongst fans over the Thai defender's future at the Japanese club.

The feat was enough to earn Theerathon a couple of high-profile awards at home.

The defender was named as the best professional athlete by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) at a National Sports Day function on Dec 16.

The Yokohama F Marinos defender later also won the Player of the Year honour at the FA Thailand Awards.

There are two other Thailand internationals in the J1 League. Thitipan Puangchan plays for Oita Trinita and Chanathip Songkrasin for Consadole Sapporo.