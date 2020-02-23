Win eludes Beetles, Port romp again

Port's Ko Seul-Ki, No.8, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Samut Prakan City.

Pressure mounted on new Chiang Rai United coach Masami Taki as the defending champions once again failed to grab three points on Saturday night while Buriram United gave their manager Bozidar Bandovic some breathing space with a massive home victory.

Hosts Chiang Rai needed to stage a desperate rally in the dying stages of their first home game of the 2020 Thai League 1 season to draw Suphanburi 2-2.

Six-time former title-winners Buriram had a brace from Supachok Sarachart as they trounced Chonburi 4-0 for their first win of the season.

Chiang Rai were eager to impress their fans following two straight losses in the AFC Champions League and a draw at Samut Prakan City in their opening game last week, but found themselves on the receiving end.

Kasidech Wechayawong tapped home a short cross from the right before Felipe Amorim stole the ball from a Chiang Rai defender and passed it back to Eliandro Dos Santos to make it 2-0 for Suphanburi within 15 minutes.

The Beetles struck back late in the match when Bill Rosimar reduced the deficit and Chotipat Poomkaew helped the hosts grab a point with a shot from close range.

Buriram didn't have to wait long to edge ahead of visiting Chonburi as Thai international Supchok Sarachat gave them the lead in the fourth minute.

The crafty midfielder hit the mark again on 34 minutes for the hosts to make things difficult for the Sharks, who were left with 10 men on the field after Lopes was sent off shortly before break.

Supachok brace was followed by second half goals by Ricardo Bueno (51st minute), and Naruebodin Weerawatnodom (57th) as Buriram made amends for their opening game loss to Police Tero.

Meanwhile, title contenders Port showed their might again as they routed visiting Samut Prakan City 4-1.

Port took lead on the 30-minute mark through Ko Seul-Ki but Chayawat Srinawong ensured the visitors went into the break on level terms, netting the leveller a minute before the half-time.

Only five minutes into the second half Pakorn Prempak restored the home team's upper hand with a curling free kick and Heberty Fernandes turned the chase into an uphill battle, converting a 68th-minute penalty.

Adisak Kraisorn collected second goal in as many league matches for Port during the injury time to complete the 4-1 rout.

In Friday night's only game, Nakhon Ratchasima scored a 2-1 victory at promoted Rayong.

On Sunday, struggling Muang Thong United host Bangkok United, seeking a win after 2-1 shock defeat to BG Pathum United in their first game of the season last week.