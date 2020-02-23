Teerasil goal on debut for S-Pulse can't stop defeat

Teerasil Daengda of Shimuzu S-Pulse fights for the ball in a game against FC Tokyo on Sunday. (Photo from Shimizu S-Pulse-Thai Language Facebook account)

Teerasil Daengda scored on Sunday but it was not enough to help Shimizu S-Pulse defeat FC Tokyo in the J-League.

FC Tokyo withstood early pressure from hosts S-Pulse as they kicked off their 2020 season with a 3-1 win at IAI Stadium.

Teerasil, playing in the J-League again after a 2018 loan stint with Sanfrecce Hiroshima, missed a couple of shots in a quiet first half but was able to put S-Pulse ahead two minutes after the break.

The striker received a deft through-pass from Kenta Nishizawa in front of the penalty area and blasted past goalkeeper Akihiro Hayashi.

The 2019 runners-up struggled to gain traction against S-Pulse, who finished 12th last year, and found themselves 1-0 down at IAI Stadium following an early second-half goal from Thailand international Teerasil Dangda.

FC Tokyo gained momentum later in the second half after forward Leandro drew a penalty and Diego Oliveira equalised from the spot against S-Pulse keeper Neto Volpi in the 77th.

The visitors took the lead three minutes later following a superb passing display, with Oliveira sending the ball through the defense to Adailton, who chipped Volpi to make it 2-1. Leandro capped the scoring with an injury-time penalty.