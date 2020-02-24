Clinical Bangkok Utd push Kirins to the foot of table

Muang Thong's Sarach Yooyen (right) is tackled by a Bangkok United player.

Former champions Muang Thong United joined the cellar-dwellers as they suffered their second straight defeat of the new Thai League 1 season, losing 2-1 to Bangkok United on Sunday night.

Muang Thong, largely toothless after losing some of their top stars in the close season, were dominated by Bangkok United for long periods during the match.

Anon Amornlertsak gave visiting Bangkok United the edge shortly before the 30-minute mark but an own goal by Everton Goncalves on 60 minutes gave the Kirins some hope.

Thossawat Limwannasatien struck home the winner for the capital side 15 minutes from time.

In other matches last night, Police Tero picked up their second straight win with a 3-1 triumph at Trat and Ratchaburi edged Sukhothai 2-1 in an away tussle.

Jaturong Pimkhun scored the first goal for Police Tero in the 26th minute but it was cancelled out by a Kang Soo-Il equaliser five minutes before half-time.

The Fire Dragons put on a strong show in the second half and had goals from Kirati Keawsombut (70th minute) and Greg Houla (80th) to make their win look convincing.

At Thung Thalay Luang Stadium, hosts Sukhothai were hoping for back-to-back victories but they never looked comfortable against Ratchaburi.

Ratchaburi were put ahead by Yannick Boli in the 39th minute and Pawee Tanthatemee added another to their tally midway trough the second half.

John Baggio scored Sukhothai's only goal of the match during the final injury time.

Both Police Tero and Ratchaburi are now among the early pacesetters, joining high-flying Port and Bangkok United at the top of the table with all four of them having six points each.

Earlier on Saturday, last year's League Cup winners PT Prachuap were unable to claim their first win of the season as they were held to a goalless draw by visiting BG Pathum United.

Prachuap suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bangkok United last week when Pathum shocked former champions Muang Thong United 2-1.

Meanwhile, Buriram United, in an attempt to prevent a spread of Covid-19 virus, subjected all players and spectators to a screening process by the provincial health officials ahead of their 4-0 home victory over Chonburi on Saturday night.

Reports said a total of 15,590 fans attended the match.