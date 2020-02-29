Football Association of Thailand will call off all leagues if needed

Strategy in place to prevent Covid-19 spread as Port and Bangkok Utd face tough games

FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang wears a mask while addressing a meeting on Friday.

As Port readied themselves for the first real test of their Thai League 1 title credentials against six-time champions Buriram United tomorrow, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) said it is ready to go to any lengths to safeguard the players and fans from coronavirus.

A meeting of the FAT, Thai League Co and representatives from the four domestic leagues took place yesterday to work out a course of action aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

FAT president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang said the national governing body is ready to take whatever action is needed.

"For the time being, we don't think there is a need to go into a break so all the domestic league matches will continue as scheduled," said Somyot.

"However, we have directed the clubs that spectators at all games should wear masks and should be provided with hand sanitisers. Surfaces such as door knobs, railings and other stuff should be scrubbed before all games.

"The second level would be to close the match venues for all spectators with only media members being allowed to cover and broadcast these games live under strict supervision of the host clubs.

"We are in constant touch with the Department of Disease Control, and if we receive a request from them or any other government agency concerned, we are ready to postpone any number of matches and reschedule them to later dates.

"We are even prepared to call off all domestic leagues if needed."

Twenty-four hours before Port and Buriram look horns tomorrow, Bangkok United face a tough home fixture against defending champions Chiang Rai United.

Bangkok United are confident of picking up three points for the fourth straight time as their stars Hajime Hosokai, Pokklaw A-Nan and Vander Luis are ready for today's game.

The Beetles are likely to be without Shinnaphat Leeaoh and Suriya Singmui.

Port can expect an all-out effort from Buriram, who have dropped down to an unfamiliar place in the lower half of the table after losing two of their first three matches.

Port have won all three games so far with their last victims being Sukhothai, whom they beat 2-1 in midweek.

Buriram are still smarting from a shock 4-3 defeat at the hands of Ratchaburi and are keen to kick off a recovery.

The Thunder Castle took a 2-0 half-time lead only for the Dragons to rally for a 3-2 advantage.

Although Buriram scored a late equalier, Ratchburi sealed the three-points with an injury-time winner.

Buriram coach Bozidar Bandovic was in an upbeat mood ahead of the clash and believes his team could win again at home "if we can play the way we did in our 4-0 victory over Chonburi last week."

Meanwhile, newly promoted Rayong FC announced yesterday that their coach Chusak Sripoom had resigned.

Rayong, who play Suphanburi today, started the new season with three losses and, along with Trat, are one of the only two teams who have yet to claim a point after three games.

Trat are at home to high-flying BG Pathum today.