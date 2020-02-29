Nishino undecided on calling J-League stars

Thailand coach Akira Nishino has not made up his mind about calling four national team stars currently in Japan with their J-League sides for the War Elephants' 2022 World Cup qualifier next month.

Thailand are scheduled to play in Asia's second round qualifiers for Qatar 2022, facing Indonesia on March 26 at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium, and then play a warm-up match with Curacao at Tinsulanonda Stadium in Songkhla.

Playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, defender Theerathon Bunmathan, striker Teerasil Dangda and goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan are in Japan.

The J-League new season started last weekend but has since been suspended due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

Nishino said he is quite worried about the uncontrolled spread of coronavirus in many countries.

"It has become a global problem now and I am not sure what will happen next," said the veteran Japanese coach.

"We have a couple of matches next month, but if I call these J-League players to join the national team camp, they will be quarantined for 14 days as per government policy.

"I can only hope that the things will get better and situation with regards to the virus outbreak will improve."

ACL ties postponed

Six AFC Champions League games have postponed over the coronavirus as the Asian Football Confederation wrestles with the deadly outbreak.

Four Iranian clubs and Thai League 1 champions Chiang Rai United have been affected by the postponements.

Next month's World Cup qualifiers could also be disrupted, and the women's Olympic play-offs involving China, South Korea, Vietnam and Australia will be rescheduled.

The AFC Champions League has been hard hit by the outbreak, with Chinese clubs mostly sidelined until April and one game in South Korea set to take place behind closed doors.

FC Seoul's home game against Chiang Rai United in Group E has also been postponed.