Virus forces Thai footballers to play behind closed doors
Sports

published : 1 Mar 2020 at 16:32

writer: Post Reporters

All Thai League matches will be played in empty stadiums throughout March to prevent the further spread of coronavirus. (Port FC photo)
All Thai League matches will be played behind closed doors throughout March, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) announced on Sunday.

The Thai football governing body held an urgent meeting on Sunday, the day that Covid-19 was declared a dangerous communicable disease, and decided to close all stadiums to fans in all fixtures for the rest of the month.

The decision is a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, since football is a sport that brings  thousands of people together, from supporters to players and staff, FAT spokesman Patis Supapong said.

Details will be announced later on who will be eligible to enter the stadiums after the doors are closed to the general public, he added.

Thailand will take on Indonesia at Rajamangala National Stadium on March 26 when the World Cup qualifying fixtures return. The match has not been cancelled.

The Asian Football Confederation has called a meeting for Monday and is expected to declare mandatory region-wide measures for all members.


