SAT announces plans to counter Covid-19

Sports

published : 7 Mar 2020 at 07:06

newspaper section: Sports

SAT governor Gongsak Yodmani.

The Sports Authority of Thailand has called on people in the country's sporting circles to support its efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19.

SAT governor Gongsak Yodmani on Friday revealed the organisation's plans to handle the coronavirus outbreak at a press conference.

"These measures are not compulsory. We are asking the parties concerned for cooperation," Gongsak said.

The SAT has advised sports associations at national and local levels to postpone events involving large number of people until the situation becomes better.

All SAT swimming pools have been closed for 15 days, he said and added that all SAT's annual summer sporting activities, scheduled from April 1-30, have also been cancelled.

Athletes returning from overseas trips should be quarantined for 14 days, the governor said.

The SAT and Muang Thai Insurance will provide Covid-19 insurance for its employees.

