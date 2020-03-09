Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Fifa, AFC agree to postpone Asian World Cup qualifiers
Sports

Fifa, AFC agree to postpone Asian World Cup qualifiers

published : 9 Mar 2020 at 20:40

writer: Reuters

Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June due to the coronavirus outbreak, the world soccer body said on Monday.

"Following consultation with Asia's member associations, Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to postpone the upcoming Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," Fifa said in a statement.

Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June due to the coronavirus outbreak

China's matches against Maldives at home and Guam away were already moved to Buri Ram and were set to be played in an empty stadium, but more than two dozen other matches were scheduled around the continent on two match days on March 26 and 31.

A further 32 games were scheduled to be played during the second international break on two match days on June 4 and 9.

Fifa added that the matches could still go ahead if the member associations due to play each other mutually agree and safety standards are met, subject to prior approval from both Fifa and the AFC.

It added that upcoming qualifiers for the Olympic Football Tournaments were likely to be played as scheduled, with the exception of the women's Olympic qualifiers playoff between South Korea and China.

The playoff will now take place during the June 1-10 international window.

Fifa and the AFC also announced new dates for the AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan, which was scheduled for Feb 26-March 8 and will now be held from Aug 5-16.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Fifa, AFC agree to postpone Asian World Cup qualifiers

Fifa and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June due to the coronavirus outbreak, the world soccer body said on Monday.

20:40
Thailand

Opposition to stage external 'censure' forums

The six-party opposition will launch the first "censure debate" outside of parliament on Thursday, with a focus on the government’s alleged use of so-called information operations (IOs) to smear its opponents.

20:03
Life

Actor Max von Sydow dies in France at age 90

Swedish-born actor Max von Sydow, who starred in several films by Ingmar Bergman and later appeared in major Hollywood productions, has died in France at the age of 90, his wife said.

19:56