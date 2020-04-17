FAT: Results of first four ties will stand

FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang.

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang has confirmed that results of the first four matches of Thai League 1 will stand when the tournament resumes in September.

All domestic footballing activities were called off in early March with all top-flight teams having played four matches due to a flare up in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The top league clubs unanimously agreed in a meeting with the FAT and Thai League Co on Tuesday that matches should resume in September and conclude in May 2021.

However, a proposal at the meeting to restart the league from the scratch ruffled a few feathers and some teams openly voiced opposition.

Somyot on Thursday confirmed that 12 of the 16 Thai League 1 clubs had informed the FAT that they were not in favour of voiding the results of the four matches played before the football shutdown in the country, starting March 3.

"I have asked many football clubs already and they all agree that the league should restart from the fifth round of matches," said Somyot.

"None of them is in favour of annulling the results of the matches that they have already player.

"So it is quite clear that when Thai League 1 returns in September, all teams will start with the points they had accumulated when the matches were paused due to the coronavirus outbreak."

It was revealed that the 12 teams the FAT chief consulted were Chonburi, SCG Muang Thong United, Buriram United, Chiang Rai United, BG Pathum United, Port, Trat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Suphanburi, True Bangkok United, Ratchaburi and PT Prachuap.

While the remaining four teams in the top flight are yet to be contacted by Somyot, the decision to recommence the league from the fifth round of matches is set to stand.

As for the 2021 AFC Champions League, the Thai representatives for the league and qualifying play-off stages will be picked on the basis of their standings at the end of the first leg of 2020-21 season.