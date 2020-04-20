Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Japan virus expert 'pessimistic' Olympics can be held in 2021
Sports

Japan virus expert 'pessimistic' Olympics can be held in 2021

published : 20 Apr 2020 at 10:45

writer: AFP

Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed last month to delay the Tokyo 2020 Games until July 2021, after pressure from athletes and sports federations.
Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed last month to delay the Tokyo 2020 Games until July 2021, after pressure from athletes and sports federations.

TOKYO: A Japanese expert who has criticised the country's response to the coronavirus warned Monday that he is "pessimistic" that the postponed Olympics can be held even in 2021.

"To be honest with you I don't think the Olympics is likely to be held next year," said Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University.

Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) agreed last month to delay the Tokyo 2020 Games until July 2021, after pressure from athletes and sports federations.

But in recent days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread worldwide, there have been questions about whether even a year-long delay will be sufficient.

"Holding (the) Olympics needs two conditions, one: controlling Covid-19 in Japan and (two) controlling Covid-19 everywhere, because you have to invite the athletes and the audience from all over the world," Iwata told journalists at a press briefing.

"Japan might be able to control this disease by next summer, I wish we could, but I don't think that would happen everywhere on Earth, so in this regard I'm very pessimistic about holding the Olympics Games next summer."

Iwata said he could only see the Games being held next year if they were significantly altered, "such as no audience, or very limited participation".

Iwata hit the headlines earlier this year for his public criticism of Japan's handling of the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess cruise ship that docked off the country's coast.

Japanese officials opted to carry out an on-ship quarantine, but more than 700 people on board ended up contracting the virus, and 13 died.

The decision to postpone the Olympics is unprecedented in peacetime, and followed a wave of complaints from athletes facing travel bans and lockdowns.

The postponement is a huge undertaking, but organisers have insisted they are working towards the new opening date despite ongoing uncertainty about when the pandemic will be over.

There is "no Plan B", Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told reporters at an online briefing on last week.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Thailand corporate profit outlook bleakest in Southeast Asia

Estimating and comparing companies’ results in the first quarter since the Covid-19 outbreak is more a guessing game than a science. By any measure, though, the outlook for Thailand Inc is more bleak than for peers across Southeast Asia.

11:16
Business

Oil prices collapse on storage fears, Asia equities mixed

Oil prices collapsed to more than two-decade lows Monday as traders grow concerned that storage facilities are reaching their limits, while equities were mixed, with some support coming from signs that the coronavirus may have peaked in Europe and the United States.

10:48
Sports

Japan virus expert 'pessimistic' Olympics can be held in 2021

TOKYO: A Japanese expert who has criticised the country's response to the coronavirus warned Monday that he is "pessimistic" that the postponed Olympics can be held even in 2021.

10:45