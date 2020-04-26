Section
Thai stars among best in Japan
Thailand internationals Chanathip Songkrasin and Theerathon Bunmathan have been named in a J-League team of foreign stars picked by the Japanese media.

According to reports, Japanese football correspondents have selected 11 best players to constitute a team of foreign stars on the basis of their performances in the 2019 J-League.

Popular website headlines.yahoo.co.jp said crafty Thai playmaker Chanathip, who plays for Consadole Sapporo, and Yokohama F Marinos left wing back Theerathon were in the team.

Chanathip played 28 matches and scored four goals with seven assists for Sapporo who finished 10th last season.

Theerathon scored three goals and had four assists in 25 matches for J-League winners Marinos. He became the first Thai player to win the J-League title last year.

Meanwhile, PT Prachuap have confirmed they are ready to take part in the Asean Club Championship when the delayed tournament is staged next year.

The competition was scheduled to take place next month but was postponed by the Asean Football Federation (AFF) because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

PT Prachuap director Yutthachai Pariyawatee said: "We don't want to miss this tournament because it is an honour for our team. When the time comes, we will be ready for it."

The tournament will have a total of 12 teams, including two from Thailand with the other side being Chiang Rai United (Thai League 1 winners).

