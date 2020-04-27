Section
FAT to limit attendance at matches
Sports

published : 27 Apr 2020 at 08:40

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

FAT chief Somyot Poompunmuang. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill
The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has said only a limited number of people will be permitted to attend matches when the domestic leagues resume behind closed doors.

All footballing activities were suspended on March 3 when the Thai government announced the state of emergency to deal with the worsening novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

FAT president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang said yesterday that Thai League Co has been instructed to restrict the number of all officials and staff to a maximum of 181 persons at each venue.

Somyot added that all those entering a match venue will be subjected to strict screening process as well.

However, Somyot did not give a confirmed date for the resumption of league battles.

"When we come back and play would depend on the novel coronavirus situation and an approval from the government," said the FAT president.

"We have studied the methods used in other countries to stage such games behind closed doors and I think these measures can be implemented in Thailand as well."

The FAT officially sought permission from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday to restart domestic leagues behind closed doors if the Covid-19 situation does not become worse.

The FAT said the decision to halt leagues had impacted the lives of many people who earn their living through football events in the country.

