Moriya spurns 'external expectations'

During quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moriya Jutanugarn still has fond memories of her first LPGA Tour win at the LA Open in 2018.

Moriya is now serving a mandatory 14-day quarantine in a Bangkok hotel designated by the Thai government after returning from the US.

She arrived in Bangkok on April 19 along with her sister Ariya, fellow LPGA player Wichanee Meechai and PGA Tour star Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Pornanong Phatlum, another LPGA star, arrived separately from the US on the same day.

The LPGA Tour has been suspended because of the Covid-19 outbreak and will return in June at the earliest.

"I remember before that tournament, I'd been playing well for a while," Moriya told lpga.com.

"But every time I had a chance on Sunday, I was always nervous or excited, filled with different emotions. But that week it was a little different in that we teed off on Sunday in threesomes, which was different. Whatever it was, I wasn't excited or nervous. I woke up that morning with a sense of calm, more than any other week."

Known on the tour by her nickname 'Mo', the Thai had come close to winning on several occasions.

At the 2018 LA Open, playing with now world No.1 Ko Jin-Young of South Korea, with whom she was tied at the end of three rounds, and former top-ranked star Park In-Bee, another Korean who began the final round two shots back, Moriya smiled her way through a sunny California Sunday.

Her first and only hiccup came on the 16th when she failed to get up and down.

By the time she got to the par-3 18th, with other LPGA players and the Jutanugarn family watching on the terrace, Moriya hit a fine tee shot to 30 feet.

A two-putt par was all she needed to win by two.

When the final putt fell, LPGA champion Ariya, their mother Narumon and many of her fellow pros were in tears.

"I wanted to win but I didn't obsess on it," Moirya said at that time.

"There was a total sense of calm. It just happened. I woke up every morning [that week] feeling calmer than any other week. It's not like I didn't think about winning or didn't want to win. Of course, I did. But for some reason that entire week I was able to put outcome and results aside and just remain calm and in the process," she said.

Two years later, she has a great perspective.

"Your first win is always seared in your memory," Moriya said.

"You might forget other things but the first is always the best memory. I used to live in LA before moving to Florida. That made me feel even more special because I have more friends in LA than I might have had somewhere else. We always have the three of us travelling but to have all those friends there, it was really special.

"In hindsight, I really like courses like Wilshire Country Club because it's narrow and strategic. Super wide-open courses are not good for me because I lose focus. Having tight fairways and small targets helps me focus because every shot is a challenge.

"I'm not the type of player who can overpower a golf course. That's not my style. You have to manage your game at Wilshire and that fits well into my style of play."

She also has a different outlook going forward, informed by the victory and the lessons she learned in Wilshire.

"I now internalise my expectations and I own my own goals," she said.

"As players we have to understand what it means not to play for the expectations of others but to set your own goals and work on them naturally from within, not without. Obviously, when others say, 'You're a great player, you're going to win,' that's a wonderful thing. I like that. But that is external. Internal goals, living with your own expectations and management of yourself, that's what has to work. It worked for me [in LA]."