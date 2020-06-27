Wolves' improbable season continues

Premier League's surprise package just two points out of top four after win at Villa

Aston Villa’s Trezeguet pursues Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jonny during the clubs’ Premier league match at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday. (Reuters Photo)

BIRMINGHAM: Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their improbable quest for a top-four finish with a 1-0 Premier League win over strugglers Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday.

In just their second season back in the top flight, Wolves are now just two points behind fourth-place Chelsea, who visit West Ham on Wednesday, with six matches left to play.

Fifth place, however, could be good enough to gain entry into the Champions League if Manchester City's two-year European ban for breaching financial fair play rules is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The decisive moment came in the 62nd minute when Raul Jimenez swung a ball in from the left flank and Jonny did well to set up Leander Dendoncker to curl the ball home for the visitors.

Wolves have kept seven clean sheets in their last eight Premier League matches.

The loss leaves Villa in 19th place, but there are five sides flirting with relegation at the moment, so much could change before the season ends.

FA Cup quarter-finals meant the match was the only Premier League fixture played on Saturday. Watford host Southampton on Sunday.