Thai minister upbeat about Olympic gold

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn (right) speaks to the members of the Thai national boxing team.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has expressed optimism that the Thai boxers will win a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

The minister on Thursday visited the national team's training camp at the National Sports Training Centre (NSTC) in Muak Lek, Saraburi. He was accompanied by Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Governor Dr Gongsak Yodmanee.

Phiphat met the four Thai boxers who have already qualified for the Tokyo Games. They are Thitisan Panmode (men's 52kg), Chatchaidecha Butdee (men's 57kg), Baison Maneekon (women's 69kg) and Sudaporn Seesorndee (women 60kg).

The minister watched the boxers train at the National Boxing Development Institute, inside the NSTC compound and praised their efforts.

"The measures undertaken by the government to control the spread of Covid-19 virus have paved the way for the Thai athletes to resume training," said Phiphat.

"Boxing is one of the most popular sports in the country and all the Thais are hoping for success at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Although we did not win any gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, I believe that the Thai boxing team will win back the faith of their fans by bringing home a gold medal from the Tokyo Olympic Games next year."

Thailand Boxing Association (TBA) secretary-general Pol Lt Gen Chayawat Chotima and its chairman of technical development Somchai Poolsawat both assured Phiphat that the Thai boxers would continue to train hard for any event that might take place in the future.

"They are now working very hard under the close supervision of the staff coaches," added Somchai.