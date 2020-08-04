Section
Phiphat to seek govt nod for fans at league matches
Sports

Phiphat to seek govt nod for fans at league matches

published : 4 Aug 2020 at 07:22

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday he will ask the government to allow Thai league matches to have spectators when the season resumes next month.

The campaign was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will restart on Sept 12 and end in May next year.

Phiphat took part in a special football match in Rayong on Saturday as the government tried to rebuild tourists' confidence in the popular seaside province.

The 'New Normal' Demonstration Match: Rayong Kick Off! was staged after a coronavirus-positive Egyptian military official visited several busy spots in the province, sparking fears of a second wave of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Spectators were allowed to watch the match at the stadium with strict protocols.

"It's a good test and a pioneer match for the resumption of sports competitions in the country," Phiphat said.

"As for the Thai league season which will resume in September, there could be spectators if there is not an increase in Covid-19 cases."

He said he would ask the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to allow spectators to watch Thai league matches.

Gongsak Yodmani, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, said he believed the CCSA would be satisfied with the exhibition match in Rayong.

This could lead to the agency giving the green light for Thai league games to have spectators, he said.

