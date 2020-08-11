FAT chief insists there is no shame in borrowing money

FAT chief Somyot

Borrowing money is not an embarrassing move, Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Somyot Poompunmuang insisted on Monday.

Somyot said last week it was vital for the FAT to borrow money to ride out its liquidity crisis.

The organisation has been hit hard by several financial setbacks in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

TrueVisions, the official broadcaster of domestic competitions, will pay the FAT less rights fees due to the rearranged season while Toyota has stopped sponsoring the League Cup.

Speaking after the FAT's genneral assembly yesterday, Somyot said: "I don't think borrowing money is embarrassing or losing dignity. If you can still borrow money from friends, banks or other organisations, this means you still have credit.

"But on the other hand, if you can't borrow money from anyone, that is embarrassing."

He said the FAT had three options -- seek help from the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), ask Fifa to release its supporting funds for Thailand for next year now, and borrow money from friends or pepole in his family.

Somyot said Prawit Wongsuwon, president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand in his capacity as chairman of the National Sports Development Fund, has asked SAT governor Gongsak Yodmani to help the FAT.

He added that King Power Group, among other companies, had also promised to help.

The league season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will resume next month and end in May next year.

Frustrated by the move, TrueVisions says it will only show live matches until Oct 25 as stated in the contract, and will pay the FAT on a match-by-match basis.