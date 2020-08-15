England, WI, Pakistan provide feast of cricket behind closed doors

One of the more pleasant surprises in the coronavirus-hit English sports scene this summer has been the entertaining nature of England's cricket Tests against the West Indies and now Pakistan, despite there being a total absence of spectators and the players performing in demanding conditions.

All three teams should be congratulated for putting so much effort into it despite the lack of atmosphere at the two grounds chosen for these unique Tests -- Southampton's Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford in Manchester.

It has been a fine effort by everyone involved to get these matches up and running.

The grounds were selected because they have hotels on site which makes it easier to handle the coronavirus threat, with both teams in a bio-secure "bubble," meaning they don't leave the ground at all during matches.

The three-match series between England and the West Indies proved more competitive than anyone could have predicted with the visitors grabbing a surprising, but well-deserved win in the opening game.

However, the experienced England squad came good in the next two Tests as their opponents began to run out of steam. But the Windies players could return to the Caribbean with their heads held high.

Popular West Indies captain Jason Holder said his team had really enjoyed actually playing competitive cricket in such unlikely conditions, but that it had been mentally gruelling.

"It's been really challenging," he said. "The team had been kept indoors for the past two months."

The first Test against Pakistan last week turned out to be a real thriller and the visitors, who had dominated the entire game, saw victory slip from their fingers, which must have been incredibly frustrating.

That England made it home by three wickets was thanks to a fine rearguard batting display by under-pressure wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (75) and versatile seam bowler Chris Woakes (84 not out).

They rescued England from a shaky 117-5 and with the wicket breaking up there didn't seem much hope for England. Earlier both Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope had been out to unplayable deliveries which flew off the pitch.

Pakistan should not be too downhearted as they put on a terrific show.

They have some decent bowlers with the speedy 17-year-old Naseem Shah looking a great prospect, while Shaheen Afridi has been effective along with veteran seamer Mohammad Abbas.

Leg spinner Yasir Shah, who took 4-99 in the last innings is also capable of being a match-winner.

For the second Test, which began on Thursday, England made a couple of changes which were more or less expected.

Batsman Zak Crawley came in for Ben Stokes who had to fly to New Zealand owing to a family illness. In the bowling department Sam Curran replaced the under-performing Jofra Archer.

Much of the talk before the current Test was whether England's 38-year-old fast bowler James Anderson should be "rested'' for the current game.

But skipper Joe Root put an end to that speculation commenting: "To question Jimmy's ability and record, do that at your peril."

Anderson justified the faith put in him by taking the first two wickets on Thursday as Pakistan struggled to 126-5 on a rain-affected day.

You had to feel for Pakistan veteran Fawad Alam, making his first Test appearance in 10 years, getting out for a four-ball duck.

Anderson, who has taken 592 Test wickets admitted that he hadn't been at his best In the first Test taking only one wicket for 97 and just six wickets overall this summer before the current Test, compared to Stuart Broad's 22 and Woakes' 15.

There was no doubt Anderson was unhappy as he commented: "The frustration for me this week was the sort of whispers that go round after one bad game. I don't think that's really fair."

There has also been the never-ending debate over whether the error-prone Buttler should be replaced behind the stumps by Ben Foakes, widely regarded as the best wicketkeeper in England.

Buttler admitted he had "not been good enough" in the last Test, missing several chances.

One problem is that Foakes is lacking match practice, while Buttler can also be an effective batsman.

If the current Test turns out to be anything like the first, we are in for another entertaining weekend of cricket behind closed doors, thunderstorms permitting.