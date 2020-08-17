Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
De Bruyne voted player of the season
Sports

De Bruyne voted player of the season

published : 17 Aug 2020 at 06:55

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Reuters

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne. (Reuters photo)
Man City's Kevin De Bruyne. (Reuters photo)

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Premier League Player of the Season on Sunday, becoming just the third Belgian to win the award for the league's top performer.

The 29-year-old set up 20 goals in the 2019-20 campaign, equalling the record for most assists in a Premier League season set by Arsenal striker Thierry Henry in 2002-03.

He also scored a personal best 13 goals but was unable to help City defend their top-flight crown, with Pep Guardiola's side finishing 18 points behind champions Liverpool.

De Bruyne beat Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southampton striker Danny Ings, Leicester City's Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope to the award.

The winner was decided after votes from the public on the EA Sports website were combined with those of the 20 Premier League club captains and a panel of football experts.

De Bruyne's former City teammate Vincent Kompany and ex-Chelsea winger Eden Hazard are the two other Belgians to win the accolade.

Alexander-Arnold was named Young Player of the Season earlier this week, while Juergen Klopp won the Manager of the Season award.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Saudi appoints 10 women in senior roles in holy mosques

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has appointed 10 women in senior roles at Islam's two holiest sites, authorities said Sunday, as the conservative petro-state seeks to boost female employment.

07:49
Sports

Solskjaer eyes signings as Sevilla punish wasteful Man Utd

COLOGNE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United face a busy few weeks in the transfer market after losing a third semi-final this season as Sevilla reached the Europa League final by coming from behind to win 2-1 in Cologne.

07:45
Business

Thousands turn out for hotel jobs

Thousands of job applicants on Sunday turned up at Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in Lak Si district before sunrise to apply for 300 vacant positions at the new Miracle Group hotel.

07:30