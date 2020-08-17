Prom fires ace, claims Pattaya Open title for record 4th time

Prom Meesawat poses with the Pattaya Open trophy after winning the event in Chon Buri on Sunday.

Prom Meesawat aced the par-three 17th hole en route to a final round 63 to claim a five-shot victory at the Singha Pattaya Open 2020 in Chon Buri on Sunday.

Starting the final round with a two-shot advantage at the par-70 Burapha Golf & Resport, Prom parred the first five holes and then had five birdies on the next six holes.

Despite dropping a shot on the 15th, Prom wrapped up his final round in style, carding an ace on the 17th and a final-hole birdie.

His 20-under 260 total earned Prom his fourth victory in the same tournament after his success in the 2006, 2011 and 2012 events. Prom has now won the tournament the most times since it was initiated in 2003.

Gunn Charoenkul (63) and Tanapat Pichaikool (64) finished tied for second on 15-under at the four-million-baht event, the fourth leg of the All Thailand Golf Tour 2020.

Two strokes adrift at joint fourth were Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (65), Danthai Boonma (66), Chinnarat Phadungsil (67), Itthipat Buranatanyarat (67) and amateur player Runchanapong Youprayong (68).

"I am extremely happy to win the tournament for the fourth time," said the 36-year-old Prom, who also improved his All Thailand Golf Tour title haul to seven. "I love playing here because the course suits my game. It is like the course in my hometown Hua Hin."

Prom said he became confident of winning after birdies on the 10th and 11th holes, but only felt comfortable after the ace on the 17th.

"I used a 7-iron from 184 yards on the 17th. I did not expect it to be a hole-in-one. Anyway, I was much more relaxed playing the last hole after that."

The victory, which earned him a winner's cheque of 450,000 baht and seven world ranking points, will serve as a big boost for his bid to defend his Singha Thailand Masters title in Chiang Rai next month.

Gunn and Tanapat got 225,000 baht each.

Runchanapong was the low amateur and received the Supaporn Mapuengpong award.

Sadom Kaewkanjana, who won here in 2017, finished tied for 13th on 10 under with Poosit Supramai (67), Natipong Srithong (62), and Chaiphat Koonmark (71).

Defending champion Kasidit Lepkurte closed with a 69 to share 30th on six under.

Amateur Ratchanon Chantananuwat scored an even par-70 for a five-under 275. He finished tied for 36th with the likes of former Asian Tour winner Suradit Yongcharoenchai (70) and Settee Prakongvech (68).

Ratchanon became the youngest player to make the cut in the 21-year history of the tour. Born in March 2007, he was 13 years, four months and 18 days old when he made the cut on Friday.