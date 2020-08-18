Bonilla joins star-studded Port line-up

Port striker Nelson Bonilla.

Port have continued their spending spree before the season resumes next month by signing Salvadoran striker Nelson Bonilla from Thai League 1 rivals True Bangkok United.

The 29-year-old star, who joined the FA Cup champions at the weekend, has begun training with his new team.

"I feel really excited to join Port who have many good players in every position," Bonilla said.

"My teammates and I are raring to play. We want to get a good result in every match. I will try to help the team win the Thai League 1 title.

"I received a warm welcome here. We will have to fight for first-team places and that's good. I hope I'll be in the starting line-up."

Bonilla has played in Thailand since 2018 when he joined Sukhothai.

He scored 25 goals in 33 games for the Fire Bats in the 2018 season.

He moved to Bangkok United last season and netted 16 times in 20 games for the capital side.

Bangkok United and Ratchaburi were joint leaders with 12 points from four games when the season was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Port and BG Pathum United are two points behind the leading duo.

The 2020 campaign will restart on Sept 12.

Meanwhile, Bangkok United coach Mano Polking said he aimed for his team to finish in the top two after the first half of the season to seal a place in the AFC Champions League group stage next year.

"We got off to a good start this season and we want to finish the first half of the season in the top two for an AFC Champions League spot," the Brazilian coach said.

"We have been working hard in the bid to win Thai Leauge 1."

Bangkok United will host Ratchaburi when the season resumes on Sept 12.

"We must be ready for the game and will try to beat Ratchaburi," he said.