Chaiwat pooh-poohs Fontanills' claim

TBA executive Chaiwat Chotima.

The Thailand Boxing Association (TBA) has dismissed its former coach Juan Fontanills' claim that the organisation had interfered in his job.

"It's not true," TBA secretary-general Chaiwat Chotima said on Tuesday.

"Indeed, we supported him in his job and helped him solve problems with boxers and staff members."

Lt Gen Chaiwat said the TBA, headed by Pichai Chunhavajira, would hold a press conference at its training centre in Saraburi next Monday.

Fontanills, who is now in Mexico, said in an interview this week that he had quit as coach of the Thai national team because certain TBA bosses interfered in his job.

"Certain TBA executives meddled in my job so much that I was not happy," said the Cuban, who left Thailand earlier this year.

He also said he would not return to work in Thailand.

Fontanills first arrived in Thailand in the 1990s and guided three Thai boxers -- Somluck Kamsing (1996), Wijarn Ponlid (2000) and Manus Boonjumnong (2004) -- to win Olympic gold medals among other achievements.

After his contract expired following the 2004 Athens Olympics, Fontanills was appointed as coach of the Mexican national team.

He began his second stint in the Kingdom in 2018 after the Thai boxing team finished empty-handed at the 2016 Olympics.

His main job was to help Thai boxing bring back Olympic glory at the 2020 Tokyo Games which have been postponed until next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under Fontanills, several Thai boxers have already secured tickets to next year's Olympics.

In the interview, he said the Thai women's boxers could win Olympic medals but dismissed the chances of men in Tokyo.