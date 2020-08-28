FAT confirms VAR usage at all T1 games

Thai League 1 season is due to restart on Sept 12.

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Pol Gen Somyot Poompunmuang has put a stop to the rumour mill by confirming yesterday the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology in every match in the coronovirus-hit Thai League 1, which will restart on Sept 12.

An earlier announcement by the FAT ruling out the use of VAR to save costs and a subsequent 16-million-baht donation from a local company to ensure the provision of the technology had given boost to speculations of all sorts.

Earlier this month, three leading top-flight teams -- Port, True Bangkok United and SCG Muang Thong United -- called on the FAT to review its decision.

Port club's chairperson Nualphan Lamsam then handed a donation of 16 million baht to the association through Muang Thai Insurance, of which she is the CEO.

Somyot said the money arranged by Nualphan cannot be used to support the costs incurred by VAR because it was against the International Football Association Board (Ifab) regulations.

"We have consulted the Ifab and have been told that the FAT should not accept any financial support from any organisation or company for the use of VAR as it could contravene the Sport Integrity regulations," said Somyot.

"The FAT has therefore decided to take care of all the VAR expenses on its own."

Somyot also confirmed that Nualphan had allowed the association to spend the donated amount to help alleviate the financial crunch faced by the Thai League 3 clubs.

The FAT president said: "There are 72 teams in Thai League 3 and they are small clubs who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak."

The association will hand out a sum of 222,222 baht to each team in the lowest division of domestic football, helping them rebuild their squads.