TBA chief Pichai says never meddled in Fontanills' job

Pichai Chunhavajira

Thailand Boxing Association president Pichai Chunhavajira has rubbished former national team coach Juan Fontanills' claim that the TBA had interfered in his job.

"We did not meddle in his job," Pichai said on Friday.

"The fact is we only exchanged opinions to help solve problems and improve everything."

Fontanills, who is now in Mexico, said in an interview this week that he had quit as coach of the Thai national team because Pichai and TBA secretary-general Chaiwat Chotima interfered in his work.

The Cuban, who begun his second stint in Thailand in 2018, said he was not happy with this so he left the country.

Pichai said TBA executives had to talk to Fontanills because there were still a lot of unsolved problems.

He said it was necessary for the TBA to look after everything in its bid to help its fighters become successful, particularly at the Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed until next year.

Fontanills first arrived in Thailand in the 1990s and guided three Thai boxers -- Somluck Kamsing (1996), Wijarn Ponlid (2000) and Manus Boonjumnong (2004) -- to win Olympic gold medals among other achievements.

After his contract expired following the 2004 Athens Olympics, Fontanills was appointed as coach of the Mexican national team.

He returned to Thailand in 2018 after the Thai boxing team finished empty-handed at the 2016 Olympics.

Under Fontanills, several Thai boxers have already secured tickets to the Tokyo Games.