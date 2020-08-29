Jasmine blossoms amongst the gorse of Troon in British Open

Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura plays at the Women's British Open. (R&A handout)

Thailand's female golfers have regularly made their presence felt at the Women's British Open in recent years and last week at Royal Troon, it turned out to be no exception in a tournament that created tremendous excitement despite the absence of spectators.

It was at this tournament four years ago at Woburn when Ariya Jutanugarn became the first-ever Thai golfer to win a major with a commanding performance, winning by three strokes from Mirim Lee and Mo Martin.

Two years later in 2018, Pornanong Phatlum put in an impressive effort at Royal Lytham and St Annes and led for much of the tournament before finishing runner-up by two strokes to an inspired Georgia Hall of England.

Then last weekend at Royal Troon in Scotland, on a gripping final day, Thidapa Suwannapura, who plays under the name "Jasmine" on the LPGA Tour, played some brilliant golf but had to settle for runner-up spot following an extraordinary display by Germany's little-known Sophia Popov.

Most observers believed Popov, ranked 304 at the start of the tournament, was likely to succumb to all the pressure and nerves which invariably emerge on a Sunday in a major, but it simply didn't happen.

Apart from a bogey at the first hole, Popov hardly made a mistake, which was rather unfortunate for Jasmine who played so well.

Popov's victory was so unexpected and it was understandable that the German was shedding tears of joy even before she tapped in at the 18th hole.

"I've had the week of my life," she said, something no one would dispute.

Jasmine had begun the final round in second spot and that was where she finished, despite striking a commendable four-under-par 67 on the tricky Troon links course, battling gale-force winds, heavy rain showers and treacherous gorse-ridden rough.

Her round included four birdies in a row from the fourth to seventh holes and her putting was impressive throughout.

The Thai will probably not be too dismayed at her second place, as her US$407,926 (approx 12 million baht) prize money will come in quite handy.

She also climbed from 138 to 64 in the world standings.

Jasmine Suwannapura at Royal Troon. R&A R&A - Handout

Jasmine did not sound too disappointed at just missing out and said she had a "fun time" on the course.

"I'm happy about this week, for sure," she said. "You can't be any happier than playing Royal Troon in Scotland."

Jasmine joined the LPGA Tour back in 2011 but it hasn't been easy for her.

She finally got the first of her two titles at the 2018 Marathon Classic, a deserved achievement considering her progress was hindered by a lengthy lay-off due to a back injury which required major surgery.

At Troon on Sunday, without any spectators it was a strange atmosphere for the final day of a major, although a few members of the public out for a stroll at the adjacent beach, provided occasional ripples of applause during the final stages.

At the opening hole, there were no cheers to greet each pair as they were introduced and outstanding shots were met with silence apart from the occasional "good shot" from an opponent.

The players performed remarkably well in such demanding circumstances.

One of the more intriguing sights was that of Lindsey Weaver, minus a caddie owing to the strict coronavirus rules, pushing her own clubs on a cart.

It must have been exhausting for her, but she took it in her stride and the young American did well to finish in joint 19th place.

Jasmine's performance on the LPGA Tour in recent years has been overshadowed by Ariya who became world No.1 after winning 10 LPGA events, including two majors, having also won the US Open in 2018.

She has also been twice named the LPGA player of the year.

However, Ariya has suffered a dip in form in the last 18 months and has slipped in the world rankings to 16th.

At Troon, she finished in joint 22nd place after four steady but unspectacular rounds. Older sister Moriya did not fare so well and ended up joint 56th.

Pornanong did not play in the tournament, the first time in 10 years she has not competed in this event.

Currently topping the world rankings is South Korean Ko Jin-Young, followed by America's Danielle Kang and another Korean Park Sung-Hyun in third.

Such is the strength of the Koreans they now occupy 38 places in the top 50 rankings. Indeed, second-ranked Kang was born to Korean parents.

The 2021 Women's British Open will be held at Carnoustie, another demanding Scottish links course.

Let's hope the Thai golfers will make an impact once again, hopefully without any restrictions prompted by the coronavirus.