Jasmine leads Thai challenge at ANA

LOS ANGELES: Six Thais, led by Women's British Open runner-up Jasmine Suwannapura, will play at this week's ANA Inspiration in California as players may be allowed to use golf carts as officials aim to mitigate the threat of scorching triple-digit temperatures and poor air quality.

Jasmine Suwannapura competes in an LPGA Tour event last month. (AFP photo)

The other five Thai players are sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn, Pornanong Phatlum, Patty (Paphangkorn) Tavatanakit and Pajaree Anannarukarn.

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Jasmine, whose Thai name is Thidapa, is seeking her maiden major title.

The 27-year-old from Chon Buri lost to Germany's Sophia Popov by two shots at the Women's British Open last month.

Two-time major winner Ariya will be trying to regain form that helped her win 10 LPGA Tour titles and shoot to No.1 in the world.

The 24-year old Bangkok native has not won since her last victory at the 2018 Ladies Scottish Open.

The world No.17 finished 22nd at the Women's British Open, which was her best result so far this year.

Ariya has had good results at the ANA Inspiration, finishing fourth twice in 2016 and 2018.

The ANA Inspiration is the rescheduled second women's major of 2020 and tees off at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage today after Covid-19 forced postponement from its original April 2-5 slot.

The date change means players will have to contend with the ferocious late summer temperatures typical in the southern California desert enclave, where the mercury touched 48.9C (120F) on Sunday.

With smoke from blazing wildfires also contributing to poor air quality, it has left LPGA Tour officials pondering the rare step of allowing players to use carts at Mission Hills this week.

Tour officials have already granted caddies the right to use push carts or carts during tournament play.

"We're continuing to monitor both the AQI [air quality index] and the temperature very closely," said LPGA Tour official Heather Daly-Donofrio.

"If it becomes clear from our medical team ... the high temperatures and the AQI converge to a point where we feel that's unhealthy for walking, we have not ruled out carts for players on tournament days.

"In general we've heard from our players that they want to walk, that it's a major championship, and of course in major championships you want to walk.

"But what's most important right now is the health and safety of our athletes and our caddies."

LPGA Tour commissioner Mike Whan said player safety would be paramount, as it had been all through a season disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Obviously we're going to be challenged by the heat," Whan said. "We didn't expect to be challenged by both heat and air quality.

"We'll keep an open mind how we can address that to make sure that in the year 2020 where health has been a priority, that we're not going to take a backseat on health as it relates to this year."

Players meanwhile are bracing for a gruelling ordeal in the desert heat.

Former world No.1 Lydia Ko, the 2016 ANA Inspiration winner, said she had taken by surprise by the temperatures.

"I normally think like 70s [Fahrenheit] is perfect, 80s is like nice, 90s it's getting hot and 100 you're like, whoa, and then I'm like, this is like three digits and it's over 110," she said.

"It's very hot. It's hot that you touch like the door handle of your car and it's kind of on the slight sizzling point."

World No.25 Austin Ernst said she planned to play with a wet towel around her neck while her caddie would take advantage of being able to use a golf cart during tournament play.

Although reigning champion Ko Jin-Young of South Korea will not be in California to defend her title this week, LPGA Tour officials say the field, which boasts eight of the world's top 10 players, will be the strongest of any event assembled since the coronavirus shutdown.

Also missing from the field is Popov, who won last month's Women's British Open.

Her exemption for winning the title does not begin until next year and the LPGA did not issue her a special invitation.