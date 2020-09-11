Anderlecht told to pay Buriram their due on Acheampong deal

Frank Acheampong at Anderlecht.

World football governing body Fifa has ordered Belgian side RSC Anderlecht to pay a sum of €425,000 (approximately 15 million baht) to former Thai League champions Buriram United.

Anderlecht, who are ranked No.8 in the Belgian Pro League, had signed striker Frank Acheampong from Buriram United in 2013 with the contract giving the Thai top-flight club the right to 15%of the fee charged by the Belgian side for any future transfer or loan deals for the Ghanaian.

Anderlecht later released Acheampong to play for Chinese Super League team Tianjin Teda on a six-month loan deal before selling the striker to the Chinese club for €3.5 million.

The Belgian team paid Buriram United €525,000 (19 million baht) to fulfil their contractual obligation of transfer but excluded amount due to the Thunder Castle on the loan fee they received from the Chinese team.

Buriram United referred the matter to Fifa, seeking their due on the loan deal between Anderlecht and Tianjin Teda for Acheampong.

Fifa has ruled in Buriram's favour and the Thai club stands to receive a total sum of €425,000 (€375,500 and €49,500 in interest), which includes their due on Acheampong loan deal in 2017 and the accrued interest.

Meanwhile, Malaysia international Mohamadou Sumareh will join Police Tero as free agent to play in Thai League 1 for the rest of the year.

After being accused of deserting Pahang team without any notice a month ago, Sumareh has been unveiled as a new Police Tero signing.

The Malaysian winger claimed he is free to play in the Thai League as he has been granted a temporary International Transfer Certificate (ITC) by Fifa.