Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Arsenal thrash Fulham to open season
Sports

Arsenal thrash Fulham to open season

Promoted Cottagers' streak of defeats in top-flight London derbies reaches 11

published : 12 Sep 2020 at 20:45

writer: Reuters

Arsenal’s Willian and Fulham’s Joe Bryan vie for the ball during the clubs’ season opener on Saturday at Craven Cottage in London. (Reuters Photo)
Arsenal’s Willian and Fulham’s Joe Bryan vie for the ball during the clubs’ season opener on Saturday at Craven Cottage in London. (Reuters Photo)

LONDON: Arsenal got their Premier League campaign under way with a 3-0 win at promoted Fulham thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, new signing Gabriel and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the opening match of the season on Saturday.

Lacazette fired the Gunners ahead in the eighth minute after poor defending by the home side before new signing Gabriel made it 2-0 in the 49th and Aubameyang put the icing on the cake with a superb shot into the top corner.

Right back Denis Odoi forced a save from Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno early on but that was as good as it got for Fulham, whose opening-day performance suggests that staying in the top flight could be a tall order.

Lacazette was left with the simple task of poking the ball in from close range after a comedy of errors by the home side, who enjoyed a slice of good fortune when Willian hit the post with a 22nd-minute free kick.

Brazilian defender Gabriel, who joined Arsenal from Ligue 1 side Lille, made it 2-0 with a thumping header after a corner swung in by Willian, who enjoyed a fine debut after his summer move from cross-town rivals Chelsea.

Aubameyang put the match out of reach in the 57th minute with a rasping shot from inside the penalty area. Arsenal missed several chances in the closing stages to win by an even bigger margin at Craven Cottage.

The defeat extends Fulham’s losing run in Premier League London derbies to 11 matches, the longest such streak by a club in top-flight history.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

AstraZeneca vaccine trials resume

LONDON: British clinical trials for the AstraZeneca and Oxford University coronavirus vaccine have resumed following confirmation by a regulator that it was safe to do so, the company said on Saturday.

21:07
Sports

Arsenal thrash Fulham to open season

LONDON: Arsenal got their Premier League campaign under way with a 3-0 win at promoted Fulham thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, new signing Gabriel and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the opening match of the season on Saturday.

20:45
World

Families of seized HK activists plead for help

HONG KONG: A group of Hong Kong families on Saturday demanded the urgent return of their activist relatives detained last month by mainland Chinese authorities as they tried to flee the city by boat to Taiwan.

20:37